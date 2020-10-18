Adele admits she’s ‘terrified’ following SNL hosting gig announcement

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Adele is set to make her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live next week, and she's excited yet "terrified" by the opportunity. The star is set to take the stage live from New York City on Oct. 24, with H.E.R. stepping in as the night's musical guest.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" she exclaimed in an Instagram post Sunday. "My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

The announcement led the singer to reflect on her debut as an artist on the hit NBC series more than a decade ago.

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no," she added. "I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week."

Related content: