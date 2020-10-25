She'll sing for the right reasons.

Adele is the most extra Bachelor contestant ever on Saturday Night Live — and she sings!

Adele, will you accept this rose?

The British chanteuse brought her signature pipes to a Bachelor-themed sketch on Saturday Night Live — after making a lot of noise about not singing on the show (though technically she was not the musical guest, as she said).

Adele played herself as the most extra Bachelor contestant ever, sending up her well-chronicled heartbreak at 19, 21, and again at 25 (on her albums of those names, naturally). But for real, Chris Harrison, can you have your people call Adele's people?

The sketch started as a traditional SNL send-up of the popular ABC reality dating show, but it quickly took a turn when Adele introduced herself as one of the contestants vying for Bachelor Ben C.'s (played by Beck Bennett) heart.

When she didn't get the first impression rose, Adele immediately burst into a rendition of her epic heartbreak anthem, "Someone Like You." But she was quickly reminded that she should pace herself emotionally given the number of episodes left (honestly, good advice for all contestants in the Bachelor franchise).

The sketch turned into a hilarious showcase for some of Adele's most beloved music, cheekily poking fun at her veritable smorgasbord of heartbreak songs. Talking to Ben C., she burst into "When We Were Young," and tried to steal his attention while talking to other women while singing "Hello," even hiding inside a bush.

Once she was sent home by the "Bachelor," Adele returned to give the other women (and all of us at home) what we really wanted — more of her singing "Someone Like You."

Oh, and don't worry about her finding love, she's hitting Love Island next.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

