"I'm not going to lie, it doesn't work for me," the "Easy on Me" singer confessed.

Adele says she can't watch The Real Housewives: 'My brain will die'

Go easy on her, internet: Adele has admitted she's not a fan of The Real Housewives, saying she just "can't" watch any shows in the Bravo franchise.

The "Hello" singer appeared in a makeup tutorial video Thursday with YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (a.k.a NikkieTutorials), who asked her if she watched any Real Housewives shows.

"I don't, I don't. I can't," Adele replied. "I know a lot of people love it. I can't... because my brain will die. I can't."

She continued, "Also, I don't know who any of them are, so I don't feel like I can start from the beginning when it's been on for so long. I'm not going to lie, it doesn't work for me."

Adele and Teresa Giudice Adele; Real Housewife Teresa Giudice | Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Adele added that she did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey "when they were all literally killing each other. But it was too much. I was like, 'I can't, I can't watch. I should go watch some David Attenborough instead, like a wildlife program.'"

It seems the musician doesn't care much for reality TV in general: When de Jager asked if she watches Love Island, Adele said she "can't bear that show."

"My son's dad [her ex-husband Simon Konecki] loves stuff like that," she added. "And I remember one time trying to get into it when I was home for a summer doing shows. I couldn't believe it."

But it's not all nature shows all the time for her: "I do watch mind-numbing TV, but if I have the urge to do it, I will go and watch something that I actually learn from."

30, Adele's first album in six years, is out now. Sadly, despite dealing largely with her divorce from Konecki and her love of wine, it does not feature any songs about their differing opinions on Love Island.

Watch Adele's full makeup tutorial above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.