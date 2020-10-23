Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

A British invasion is coming to Saturday Night Live — Adele makes her hosting debut on the show this weekend, but the singer tried out her best American accent in a teaser on Thursday.

The "Hello" singer, rocking a velvet jumpsuit, appeared in the video alongside SNL cast member Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R.

The ladies had a funny moment debating which "her" was performing, before McKinnon showed off her hilarious English accent to promote the "fit to be wicked" episode.

Seeing the comedian embarrassed about her impression, Adele transformed into a Valley girl/New Yorker/something else we can't place, responding, "Oh my God, no worries girlfriend."

Although Adele has long been noted for her sense of humor, the singer admitted she was "terrified" at hosting SNL for the first time.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" she said in an Instagram post Sunday. "My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

She also looked back on her first performance on the SNL stage more than a decade ago.

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no," she added. "I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week."

