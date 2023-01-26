“I’m so glad you don’t remember that because, to some extent, that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience.”

The Severance star, who played high school bully Griff Hawkins on the beloved teen drama, casually revealed that he's been internally cringing over an interaction he had with Strong on set for the last 29 years.

"I don't know if you remember this, Rider. Literally, this has been tugging at me for 29 years. It was the season finale of season 2," Scott recounted. "The scene ends. Everyone just erupts and starts cheering."

During the celebration, Scott said, he turned to Rider only to receive the cold shoulder. "I'm like, 'Hey, congratulations buddy!' And I give you a high five and I go in and hug you," he said. "As I do that, you push me off and you give me this look like, 'Wait a second. Who the [bleep] are you?' And then you run away."

Strong didn't remember the moment at all and was similarly shocked by his younger self's actions. "Are you serious?" he asked. "Why would I do that?!"

"I'm so glad you don't remember that because, to some extent, that means it wasn't a traumatic experience," Scott replied. "I remember just being like, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, what just happened? No, no, no!"

Strong, who starred as Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World and its spinoff Girl Meets World, noted that his actions during the encounter felt extremely out of character because he's "generally a hugger" in real life.

Adam Scott; Rider Strong Rider Strong apologized to Adam Scott for their awkward moment on the set of 'Boy Meets World.' | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

But, honestly, Scott could see how it could've been weird. "He was a little kid and I was this stranger grown-up," he said. "It seemed like we were supposed to be all joyous and hug each other and, oh god, it was horrifying."

"No, no recollection," Strong said. "And, like I said, that totally doesn't sound like me at all so I'm so sorry!"

While they weren't able to solidify what exactly got lost in translation that day, Scott said that it left such a mark on him that he was concerned about whether or not he'd be invited back for another season of the show.

"I remember being surprised when I got the call to come be in season 3 a few months later because of that [hug]," he recalled. "It's so funny. I'm so happy."

