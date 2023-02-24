The actor says Parks and Rec creator Mike Schur told him "I want you to be on our show, but I also cannot live with myself if I'm the guy that kills Party Down."

Back in 2010, Scott had just finished up Party Down season 2 when he got the opportunity to join NBC comedy Parks and Rec for the last two episodes of season 2, along with Rob Lowe. Not long after that, Party Down was officially canceled. It took more than a decade (and one failed movie revival attempt) for the Starz cult comedy to finally return for its third season, but Scott promises that his decision to join Parks and Rec — on which he'd star for the rest of its seven-season run — had nothing to do with his former show's demise.

"We were waiting to hear whether we would get a season 3 for Party Down, and the wait became longer and longer, and it really never felt like good news when the wait extends," Scott tells EW. "Then the Parks and Rec opportunity comes up, so I needed to try and find out if there's a chance that Party Down's going to get picked up. I reached out to someone I had developed a relationship with at Starz, an executive, and he off-the-record did me the favor of telling me, 'If you have an opportunity in front of you, you should take it.'"

That's how he got the green light to accept the role of Ben Wyatt on Parks and Rec without feeling guilty about leaving Party Down, since his decision ultimately wouldn't impact the show's survival. "It was a very kind thing for him to do, because then it was a week later that they did cancel the show," Scott says. "I was a big Parks and Rec fan, but I also loved Party Down and didn't want to let everyone there down, so it made the decision a lot easier, though also very sad."

The years of rumors and speculation can finally end: Parks and Rec isn't to blame for Party Down's original cancellation. "That's right," Scott confirms with laugh. "That was the first thing [Parks and Rec creator] Mike Schur told me: I got the job in the first place because Mike's a Party Down fan, but he said, 'I want you to be on our show, but I also cannot live with myself if I'm the guy that kills Party Down.' So he is not, and I am not. The timing was what it was, and it was all really sad then. But here we are now!"

Party Down season 3 premieres Friday on Starz.

