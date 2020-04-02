Rachel Bloom on the death of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Adam Schlesinger: 'He is irreplaceable'

Image zoom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom broke her silence on the death of Adam Schlesinger, her longtime music producer on the Emmy-winning series.

"I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words," Bloom began a series of posts on Instagram. "He is irreplaceable."

The Fountains of Wayne singer, who died Wednesday at the age of 52 due to coronavirus complications, won three Emmys throughout his career, including one he shared with Bloom and lyricist Jack Dolgen for the song "Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal" from the season 4 episode "I Have To Get Out."

"One example of how Adam might have affected your life: over the past few years, many people have told me that they have used 'Gettin' Bi' to come out," Bloom mentioned of actor Pete Gardner's bisexual anthem from the season 1 episode "Josh Is Going to Hawaii!" "Well, that song was all Adam."

Schlesinger was also set to co-write the music with Bloom for The Nanny Broadway musical adaptation, announced in January.

Bloom already admitted to having "an emotionally intense week" before the news had broke. While Schlesinger had been hospitalized in late March after contracting the COVID-19 respiratory illness and placed on a ventilator, she had gone into labor. On Wednesday, Bloom announced that she and husband Dan Gregor brought home their baby girl from the hospital.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives," she wrote at the time.

Now, Bloom continues to share photos of her time with Schlesinger on Instagram. Many other celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Ethan Embry, also paid tribute.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

