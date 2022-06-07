Adam Sandler had unfortunate bathing suit mishap when he discovered a nude beach in Spain

The actor wanted to feel "comfortable and confident" — but his bathing suit had other ideas.

Adam Sandler recently had an embarrassing mishap that his movie characters would probably find hysterical. The actor, however, not so much.

While visiting The Tonight Show, Sandler recalled his experience shooting his new movie Hustle in Spain and the day he decided to take advantage of being on location and take a swim in the Mediterranean sea.

"You float," Sandler told Jimmy Fallon, of the salty body of water. "You don't even have to try to tread water, you just float." Sandler floated peacefully until he saw a beach, which he realized was a nude beach.

"They're all feeling great about themselves being nude and no one even cares. There's older people nude. Young, old...people who look good, people who don't look so good nude," Sandler told Fallon. "They don't care. They just feel comfortable."

Adam Sandler Adam Sandler | Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The "carpe diem" of it all inspired Sandler to decide to join in because he wanted to feel "comfortable and confident." He took his bathing suit off under the water and attempted to work up the confidence to join the many people living their best nude life before deciding he didn't want to do it after all. (And he had a good reason: can you imagine the potential paparazzi photos?)

Sandler went to look for his bathing suit to put it back on, but was having trouble finding it in the salty water. And that wasn't the comedian's only problem: thanks to the high salt density, everything was floating — including his testicles.

Ever the comedian, Sandler made light of the situation by joking about a trio of seagulls who mistook his floating private parts for some tasty treats.

"The Spanish seagull — I think it translated to the word 'worm' — starts coming towards me," he quipped. "Then one of the other seagulls — 'No, no worm!' And then a third seagull goes, 'McDonald french fry!' So they started coming at me...I gave it to them! I was a guest in their country, I said, 'You have a good time!'"

Speaking to EW about Hustle last month, Sandler called the emotionally charged basketball movie, in which he plays Stanley Sugerman, an unlucky talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, "very much a Rocky story."

"I knew this movie was a different feel for me. But it's kind of a combination of stuff I've done in the past and a newer version of who I am," Sandler told EW.

Watch Sandler hilariously tell his story above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.