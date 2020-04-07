New Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon song urges: 'Don't Touch Grandma' in a pandemic

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

A grandmother's love can cure many things, but a grandmother's immune system might have a bit more trouble curing things like COVID-19, so, Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler have partnered for a new song about staying the hell away from your elderly relatives during a global pandemic.

"Thanks to this stupid virus, there are some new grandma rules," the pair sang via video chat from quarantine on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. "Don't touch grandma, leave her alone! You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone."

If a coin-operated payphone isn't up to speed for your technological tastes, the duo offer an alternative: "Don't touch grandma, keep it to Zoom, or learn to play canasta from across the room."

Still, there's hope: "When this thing is over, you and she can play," they finish. "But for now, you can still smell grandma's perfume from six feet away."

In Tuesday morning's episode of EW's new Quibi series Last Night's Late Night, host Heather Gardner calls Sandler and Fallon "two parody masters" coming together for "one important message about visiting grandma during the pandemic."

Watch Sandler and Fallon perform "Don't Touch Grandma" above.

