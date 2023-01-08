Eight is Enough actor Adam Rich dies at 54

His publicist remembered him as kind, generous, and a "warrior in the fight against mental illness."

Adam Rich, the actor who rose to fame playing youngest Bradford family member Nicholas on the sitcom Eight is Enough, died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54.

A cause of death has not been shared, but law enforcement sources told TMZ, which was the first outlet to report the news, that there was no foul play. Rich's publicist Danny Deraney told EW he had no additional information at this time.

Deraney remembered Rich as kind, generous, and a "warrior in the fight against mental illness." He also fondly memorialized his client as "America's little brother."

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Rich's death comes several years after the passing of his TV dad Dick Van Patten, who died in 2015 at the age of 86 from diabetes complications.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Adam Rich | Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Rich appeared on several shows and TV movies throughout much of the late '70s, '80s, and '90s, including Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Small Wonder, Dungeons & Dragons, and Code Red. His last TV credit was an episode of Baywatch in 1993. He stepped away from the screen for about a decade before he returned to play himself in the 2003 comedy film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. He also reprised his role as the youngest Bradford son in the TV movies Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion and An Eight Is Enough Wedding.

The former child star also faced legal troubles. Rich, who experienced problems with drug use, was arrested in 1991 for attempting to steal morphine at a pharmacy in Los Angeles. His TV father Patten paid his bail, according to reports.