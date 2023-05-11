Maroon 5 will take the stage to perform their new single "Middle Ground."

Adam Levine is returning to The Voice for a season finale performance

Adam Levine couldn't let his best bud Blake Shelton depart The Voice without one last hurrah.

The Maroon 5 frontman, who served as a judge on the NBC singing competition series for the first 16 seasons, will return to the stage for the season 23 finale for a performance of "Middle Ground," the band's first new single in two years, out May 19.

The season 23 finale will air May 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC. Maroon 5 will debut the music video for "Middle Ground" on the same date.

The Voice - Season 14 Adam Levine on 'The Voice' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Shelton announced last year that he would depart after 24 seasons on the show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away," the country crooner, who has eight wins under his belt, said. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns."

Levine departed the show back in 2019. He previously told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that while he really does miss his time there, "I also don't miss how much I had to work," he said. "I was just constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed, and all that, but just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever."

Earlier this year, Levine had the following response to pal Shelton's departure: "It's about time!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: