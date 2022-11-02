Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil also star in the pitchin' new series.

Calling all aca-lovers! The Pitch Perfect spin-off series is almost here.

A new trailer (below) for the upcoming Peacock original comedy series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin features some familiar faces and new friends (or foes). The series, streaming Nov. 23, stars Pitch Perfect alum Adam Devine reprising his role as the villain we love to hate, Bumper Allen, from the popular film franchise's first two installments.

The show picks up several years after we last saw Bumper. He's been working on reviving his singing career and one day receives a call from Pieter (Flula Borg), the head singer from Germany's Das Sound Machine. Bumper's a cappella TikTok has gone viral, wracking up millions of views and skyrocketing him to stardom in Germany. Now he must make the journey to Berlin to chase his dreams of becoming a world-famous singer.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Backpfeifengesicht” Episode 101 -- Pictured: Jameela Jamil as Gisela -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock) Jameela Jamil as Gisela in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' | Credit: Julia Terjung/Peacock

Upon arriving, he meets Heidi (Sarah Hyland), his new assistant and possible love interest, and his enemy Gisela (Jameela Jamil), a German pop artist. With Pieter and Heidi's help, Bumper will attempt to perform at German Unity Day, a.k.a. "the Fourth of July meets the Super Bowl Halftime Show" — no big deal.

In the new trailer, Gisela shows off her German accent and eye-catching performance looks while Heidi encourages Bumper to follow his dreams. "If you don't take a risk, you don't grow," she says. Plus, Bumper may be making an appearance on what seems to be a "Hot Ones"-inspired game show, but instead of spicy wings features sour pickles.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- "Verschlimmbessern" Episode 103 -- Pictured: Adam Devine as Bumper Allen-- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock) Adam Devine as Bumper Allen in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' | Credit: Julia Terjung/Peacock

In the same vein as the Pitch Perfect films, the series will feature plenty of musical numbers. Elizabeth Banks, who starred in all three Pitch Perfect movies and directed the second, is returning as an executive producer on Bumper in Berlin. She recently revealed on The View that inspiration for the new series came from an unlikely source.

"Honestly, we were a little inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe Loki show," Banks said. "They took a villain [played by Tom Hiddleston] from Marvel and they gave him a television show, a whole backstory. We thought, can we do that with Adam Devine's character, Bumper? He's kind of a lovable villain."

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Backpfeifengesicht” Episode 101 -- Pictured: Adam Devine as Bumper Allen-- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock) Adam Devine as Bumper Allen in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' | Credit: Julia Terjung/Peacock

See how the aca-star fairs in the city of techno when Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin season 1 premieres on Peacock Nov. 23. Watch the new trailer below.

