The actress, who also appeared on The Ms. Pat Show and portrayed songwriter Diane Warren on Netflix's Selena: The Series, was found dead inside a car in February.

Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death disclosed 6 months after she was found dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed after examination by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The actress, who had recurring roles on Chicago Justice and The Ms. Pat Show, was found dead on Feb. 18 in a car near Hollywood's Runyon Canyon Park, a popular spot for hikes and runs. She was 43. Pearlman was last seen in the East Hollywood area on Feb. 13.

On Monday, her death was ruled a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE.

The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.

In addition to Pearlman's roles as Joy Fletcher on Chicago Justice and as Martha on The Ms. Pat Show, she portrayed songwriter Diane Warren on Netflix's Selena: The Series; appeared on episodes of Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge, and General Hospital, as well as a litany of television commercials.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (12815093a) En esta imagen sin fechar proporcionada por el Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles se muestra a la actriz Lindsey Erin Pearlman. quien fue hallada sin vida días después de haber sido reportada desaparecida en Los Ángeles LINDSEY PEARLMAN-DECESO, United States - 19 Feb 2022 Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Following her disappearance, many of the star's friends and family members shared the missing persons report on social media in an effort to locate the missing actress. Pearlman's cousin, Savannah, also tweeted on Feb. 17 that Pearlman's phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd. only 1.5 miles from where her body was ultimately found.

At that time, Savannah also shared the number for the National Suicide Hotline, 1-800-273-8255, at the behest of Pearlman's sister. She wrote, "Please know that you are never truly alone."

Authorities requested help from the public in finding Pearlman after she didn't return home and family and friends became concerned for her safety.

On Feb. 18, police confirmed that officers in the Hollywood area responded to a radio call for a death investigation around 8:30 a.m. local time, and identified the individual as Pearlman.

Pearlman's husband, TV producer Vance Smith, confirmed his wife's death on Instagram, writing, "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken."