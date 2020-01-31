20 actors who played multiple roles on the same show

Originally, it was something of a mystery why the Salvatore vampire brothers were so attracted to young orphan Elena Gilbert. Eventually it became clear that Elena was a doppelganger of Katherine Pierce, the vampire who originally turned Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder). As a result, for multiple seasons Dobrev was playing both the primary hero and main villain of the show.

In time it was revealed that both Elena and Katherine are themselves doppelgangers of Amara, the original immortal woman. Dobrev played another doppelganger of that same line, Tatia, in the spin-off series The Originals.