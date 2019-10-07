14 action-packed shows that deserve a spot on your must-watch list

Lights, camera, action!
There are plenty of shows fighting for your attention, especially if you’re a fan of action-packed dramas. Some have been on for a few seasons, but are well worth a binge. And some haven’t even aired yet, but need to be on your radar! Here are 14 exciting TV series that belong on your must-watch list.
Supernatural
Supernatural is gearing up to say goodbye after their 15th season and they plan to go out with a bang. Starting Oct. 10, The CW will take fans on a final adventure with supernatural hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dan Winchester (Jensen Ackles).
You can catch up on all 14 seasons via Netflix.
Batwoman
The CW’s Batwoman will make her debut on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. and no one is more excited than series lead Ruby Rose. Rose stars as Bruce Wayne’s cousin Kate Kane, a street fighter who needs to overcome her demons in order to become the hero Gotham needs. The show will air
The Mandalorian
Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is the newest Star Wars lead in The Mandalorian. Debuting on Nov. 12, the Disney TV+ series follows the bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy five years after the fall of the Empire.
Treadstone
Treadstone won’t premiere until Oct. 15, but audiences can expect lots of action-packed drama from this series based on the Bourne film franchise. Brian J. Smith, Jeremy Irvine, Michelle Forbes, and Han Hyojoo star in the USA Network series about sleeper agents all over the globe who mysteriously wake up ready to kill their marks.
Mayans M.C.
Mayans M.C. is the continuation of Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy, and it’s just as addicting. Watch EZ (JD Pardo) try to find his place in life alongside his brother Angel (Caltyon Cardenas) in the motorcycle club or as an Ivy Leaguer on the right side of the law. Season 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on FX. Catch season 1 on Hulu.
Watchmen
Viewers refuse to tire of superheroes, so HBO is bringing the Watchmen to life on the small screen starting Oct. 20. Take a trip to their alternate contemporary reality where superheroes are outlawed — but not everyone approves. The Watchmen are ready to revolt, but others will try to stop them.
Homeland
Showtime’s Homeland has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats for seven seasons, and with just one season to go, fans know Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is going to bring the action! Mathison is still recovering after her confinement when season 8 returns on Feb. 9, 2020, but Saul (Mandy Patinkin) — who is now National Security Advisor to the president — needs her.
Jack Ryan
John Krasinski is back for a second season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan on Nov. 1 — and fans can expect a lot more action as he heads to South America. The CIA analyst will confront the continent’s dangerous, declining democratic regime.
Season 1 is available now via Amazon Prime Video.
The Terror: Infamy
The Terror is an anthology series from AMC that tells a different action-packed true story each season. In its debut season, the show tackled Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost exibition. The second season titled Infamy dove into the lives of Japanese-Americans during WWII. A third season has yet to be announced, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.
Black Lightning
If you’re looking for plenty of action and drama,Black Lightning‘s third season kicks off on Oct. 7. The series tells the story of retired superhero/high school principal Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) who is forced to suit up once again to fight violence in his community.
You can catch up on season 1 and 2 via Netflix.
9-1-1
Ryan Murphy puts the spotlight on L.A.’s first responders on Fox’s 9-1-1. The stellar cast of small-screen heroes includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman.
New episodes air Monday nights at 8 p.m. The first two seasons are currently available on Hulu.
Mindhunter
Serial killer cases are all the rage and Mindhunter caters to that very audience. The Netflix drama follows FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview serial killers to learn about how they think. A third season has not been announced yet.
Queen of the South
USA Network’s summer hit Queen of the South just wrapped its fourth season with the surprise return of James (Peter Gadiot) — and a warning for Teresa (Alice Braga). But fans will have to wait until next year to find out who or what is coming.
The first three seasons are available via Netflix.
Station 19
ABC’s Station 19 is a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off that follows the professional and personal lives of Seattle firefighters including former Grey’s recurring character Ben Warren (Jason George), with a focus on Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz). Look for season 3 to premiere early in 2020 — with plenty of Grey’s/Station 19 crossovers.