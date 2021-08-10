Abigail Breslin unleashed her inner fangirl when she met David Schwimmer recently — and not even Matt Damon was spared from her excitement.

While visiting The Tonight Show to promote her new movie Stillwater, Breslin told host Jimmy Fallon how she encountered her Friends idol unexpectedly at the film's New York premiere, and that nothing would stop her from saying hello.

Explaining how she had to introduce her brother to Damon, Breslin said she wasn't really starstruck with her costar because she'd worked with him. But when the actress spotted Schwimmer, a.k.a. Ross Geller, all bets were off.

Abigail Breslin totally fangirled when she met her 'Friends' idol David Schwimmer.

"I was like, 'Matt, move!' And I literally shoved him full-force out of the way, leapt over a couch... ran over to him, and was like, 'PIVOT!'" Breslin recalled, adding that she cried a bit when she finally did get to introduce herself.

Although Breslin acknowledged that her reaction wasn't her "finest moment," Schwimmer was there for the crazy. She then attempted to take a photo with him but realized too late that her phone was dead. Thankfully, one of her friends swooped in to save the day, and Breslin got her long-awaited (albeit fuzzy) selfie.

"The one where abbie takes a blurry selfie with Ross Geller," she wrote in the caption for her Instagram photo, adding a series of weeping emoji faces. "thank u for being so nice to me even though I was fangirling all over the place."

"He was super nice," Breslin said, reveling in the memory of the interaction. "I think he was scared… but yeah."

Schwimmer recently joined his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry for a long-awaited reunion that aired on HBO Max in June, during which the six actors reminisced about their years filming the popular NBC series and shared some of their favorite memories with fans who tuned in — including, we're sure, a very captivated Abigail Breslin.

