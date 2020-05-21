ABC is announcing a slew of decisions about its programming lineup. The network has renewed 19 shows for next season, plus ordered two original new series and canceled five current shows.

First the renewals: American Housewife, The Bachelor, black-ish, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Stumptown, 20/20 and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire are all coming back. The renewals join America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19, which were already announced as coming back.

Now here are the shows that won't be coming back: Schooled, Emergence, Single Parents, Bless this Mess and the reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things. (While the fates of Baker and the Beauty and For Life have yet to be decided).

There are also a couple of new series orders.

First, Big Sky, from veteran TV showrunner David E. Kelley (The Practice), a private detective series based on the series of books by C.J. Box starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe. "Two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken."

There's also Call Your Mother from showrunner Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) starring Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) in a comedy that "follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought."

The network also as previously announced the reality series Supermarket Sweep starring Leslie Jones.

The shows are being announced for the 2020-21 season without premiere dates due to the industry-wide production shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.