Court is back in session.

ABC confirmed to EW that a sequel to beloved legal drama L.A. Law is in development at the network with star Blair Underwood poised to return.

Venerable law firm Mckenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in high profile, boundary-pushing, incendiary cases. Underwood reprises his roles as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has evolved from his idealistic roots to a more conservative point-of-view. Rollins will clash with millennial JJ Freeman as they fight to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

The new show will be written and produced by Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Ubah Mohamed (Arrow). Anthony Hemingway (Red Tails) will executive produce and direct. Steven Bochco created the original Emmy-winning series, and the sequel will still maintain its ties to the late creator with son, Jesse, and widow, Dayna, producing the sequel through Steven Bochco productions in association with 20th Television.

In 2016, Bochco first revealed the possibility of a reboot in the works.

The original L.A. Law ran on NBC for eight seasons from 1986 to 1994. The show was known for its large ensemble cast, offbeat humor, and its willingness to tackle hot button social issues, including abortion, racism, homophobia, capital punishment, sexual harassment, and HIV/AIDS.

Underwood joined the series in its second season in a breakout role as idealistic lawyer Jonathan Rollins and stayed with it through its conclusion. In 1991, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

The series also has ties to another television luminary, David E. Kelley, who was hired as a writer by Bochco in the first season and went on to become its showrunner for a time. Kelley is the showrunner behind current ABC drama Big Sky.

L.A. Law was not renewed for a ninth season in a last-minute decision by NBC, leaving it to conclude with much of its storytelling unresolved. A reunion show, L.A. Law: The Movie, aired on television in 2002, but Underwood was one of several prominent cast members not to return.

The cast was one of several to reunite on the Stars in the House live stream created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Original cast members Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Corbin Bernsen, Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, and Underwood all appeared on the show in August to raise money for The Actors Fund.

But now fans will get the chance to see Underwood back in action as Rollins — and perhaps some other still unannounced familiar faces?

Currently, L.A. Law is available on Amazon Prime.