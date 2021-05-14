ABC picks up The Goldbergs for season 9
Renewals were also given to The Conners and A Million Little Things.
Great news for the Goldberg family: ABC has renewed the sitcom for a ninth season.
Besides The Goldbergs, renewals were also announced Friday for A Million Little Things (season four), The Conners (season four), Home Economics (season four), and The Rookie (season four).
ABC already announced renewals for America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Shark Tank, Supermarket Sweep, and Station 19.
Also on Friday, creator Kenya Barris announced the eighth season of Black*ish will the last. "In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" he wrote on Instagram.
No news yet on the fate of American Housewife or For Life. But Kyra Sedwick announced on Twitter Friday that her freshman comedy Call Your Mother won't be renewed.
ABC will present its fall lineup to advertisers virtually on Tuesday.
Related:
Comments