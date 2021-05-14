Eve and Brandy will also headline a hip-hop drama for the network called Queens.

It's official: ABC orders The Wonder Years reboot centered on a Black family

Talk about the perfect reboot: ABC has ordered a new take on the classic Fred Savage dramedy The Wonder Years by turning the focus on a Black middle-class family from the '60s.

The new show will take place in Montgomery, Ala., and will be told through the POV of Dean, a 12-year-old boy. The show will feature Don Cheadle as the narrator (he'll pay the adult Dean), as well as Elisha "EJ" Williams as young Dean Williams; Dulé Hill as his father, Bill Williams; Saycon Sengbloh as his mother, Lillian Williams; and Laura Kariuki as his sister, Kim Williams. Julian Lerner will play Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil will play Cory Long, and Milan Ray will play Keisa Clemmons.

The series is from Lee Daniels Entertainment and will be executive-produced by Savage.

THE WONDER YEARS Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, and Elisha Williams on 'The Wonder Years' | Credit: Erika Doss/ABC

ABC also ordered three more new shows for its fall lineup: the comedies Abbott Elementary and Maggie and the drama Queens. good is a workplace comedy that takes place at a Philadelphia public school. It stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Anne Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Maggie is about a young female psychic who can already see her future. Rebecca Rittenhouse plays the title role.

Queens is a hip-hop drama about four fortysomething women who reunite their '90s group, Nasty Bitches. It stars Eve as Brianna, a.k.a. Professor Sex; Naturi Naughton as Jill, a.k.a. Da Thrill; Nadine Velazquez as Valeria, a.k.a. Butter Pecan; Taylor Selé as Eric Jones; Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin; and Brandy as Naomi, a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics.

QUEENS Eve J. Cooper, Brandy Norwood, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton on 'Queens' | Credit: Kimberly Simms/ABC

ABC will present its fall lineup to advertisers Tuesday. It has already announced renewals for The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, The Conners, Home Economics, The Rookie, America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Shark Tank, Supermarket Sweep, and Station 19.

