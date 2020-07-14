Racist murder at center of 35-year-old cold case investigation on new 20/20 special

"During that time, a young Black man being killed was just another Black person dead," says a subject in the chilling trailer for "In the Cold Dark Night," an upcoming 2-hour investigation from ABC News' 20/20.

EW has an exclusive look at the special, which explores a nearly 35-year-old cold case. Timothy Coggins, a young black man, was brutally murdered in 1983 in a small Georgia town due, in part, to his relationship with a white woman, according to a press release. But when authorities stopped investigating and the Coggins family received threats to remain quiet, the case went cold for decades.

When the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopened the case in 2017, eventually charging Frankie Gebhardt and William Moore, Sr. with Coggins’ murder despite not having new DNA evidence, the filmmakers were there to capture the developments.

The documentarians gained unprecedented access to the sheriff’s department. According to the release, they even discovered evidence that in the '80s, a local police officer infiltrated the KKK, which claimed to have members in the local police department.

"In the Cold Dark Night" will also air exclusive footage from inside the courtroom and examine the small town's "community and its culture, including the deep-rooted racism that affected Coggins' case, the role of law enforcement, and the journey for justice."

The broadcast premieres Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Stephen Robert Morse, who produced the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary Amanda Knox, served as director, producer, and writer. Max Peltz and Miikka Leskinen of Lone Wolf Studios were also behind the broadcast, in association with Radical Media.