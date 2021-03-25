ABC's Maggie pilot was written as a Latinx remake, and now it's back to having a white lead

Rebecca Rittenhouse, a white actress, was just cast as the lead in the ABC comedy pilot Maggie. But EW has exclusively learned that the 20th Television-produced project was originally written as a Latinx remake of Tim Curcio's short film of the same name (which had a white lead).

The titular character was once scripted as Maggie Moreno, as shown in a copy of the pilot script provided to actresses auditioning for the part and obtained by EW (see image above). Multiple Latinx actresses spoke to EW on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution about their experience auditioning for the Maggie role and expressed disappointment that the role ultimately ended up going to a white actress.

"It's so challenging for Latinx actors to find work in Hollywood as it is, but it's a real slap in the face when a project centers on us then changes their mind as if we didn't matter," one actress tells EW of her frustration.

The ABC pilot is now returning to the actresses for consideration as Maggie's Latinx best friend.

"Many of us know each other and those of us who auditioned were told we weren't funny enough," the actress says. "Really, none of us were funny? Now they're scrambling to hire one of us to play the lead's best friend. Maggie went from centering on a Latinx character to relinquishing us back to playing the friend. When will Hollywood wake up?"

It's uncertain at this time whether the pilot was pitched to ABC as a Latinx project, though writers and executive producers Maggie Mull and Justin Adler (Life in Pieces) are credited on the Latinx version of script and are still attached to the pilot.

Another actress wonders what could've occurred to make the production go in such a different direction.

"It's one thing to write a Latinx character and a whole other situation when writing an open ethnicity character," she tells EW. "I couldn't believe it when I saw the announcement this morning because I was excited about the potential of a new Latinx show being greenlit for network television. The point is not that I didn't get the role, but that they seem to prefer to erase us than invest the time to finding the right actress."

ABC didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.