Big Sky will move to Thursdays behind Shondaland shows while the new hip-hop drama Queens will get a much-needed boost from The Bachelorette, ABC revealed Tuesday as part of its 2021-22 lineup.

American Idol will return midseason, when ABC will debut the comedies Maggie and Abbott Elementary. Same goes for the eighth and final season of Black-ish.

The network's also planning to air a limited series called Women of the Movement later in the season.

Monday

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars

10 p.m. The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8 p.m. The Bachelorette

10 p.m. Queens

Wednesday

8 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. The Wonder Years

9 p.m. The Conners

9:30 p.m. Home Economics

10 p.m. A Million Little Things



Thursday

8 p.m. Grey's Anatomy

9 p.m. Station 19

10 p.m. Big Sky



Friday

8 p.m. Shark Tank

9-11 p.m. 20/20



Saturday

8 p.m. Saturday Night Football

Sunday

7 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9 p.m. Supermarket Sweep

10 p.m. The Rookie

Here are the descriptions for the new shows:

Queens: Estranged and out-of-touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their '90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. Queens stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

The Wonder Years: Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Ala., through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their "wonder years" in a turbulent time. The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Abbott Elementary: In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Maggie: Based on the short film by Tim Curcio, Maggie follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present. The series stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, and Kerri Kenney as Maria.

Women of the Movement: It tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.