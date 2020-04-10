Christina Aguilera, John Stamos, more unite for Disney Family Singalong TV special

Frozen type Movie genre Mystery,

A wealth of celebrities want you to be their guest for a star-studded Disney concert special.

Amid coronavirus quarantine, ABC has announced it will broadcast a virtual collection of performances as part of its Disney Family Singalong event, which will unite Christina Aguilera, John Stamos, Kristen Chenoweth, and more to belt classic Disney tunes from movies like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Moana, and more.

Ryan Seacrest is set to host the one-hour event next Thursday, when participating celebrities and their families will broadcast their renditions from their homes. Other stars schedule to appear include Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, and Amber Riley, with additional guests to be announced in the days ahead.

Disney further announced songs from Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, and High School Musical will also be performed during the event, while ABC will air public service announcements featuring additional talent raising awareness about resources that can help Americans facing hunger as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music," Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, said of the special in a press statement. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can."

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m on ABC.

