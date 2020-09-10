Surely you can't be serious. Oh, but we are. ABC has set premiere dates for its slate of Wednesday night comedies.

The network's four laughers will be back for new seasons starting Wednesday, Oct. 21 for back-to-back episodes of The Goldbergs, followed by The Conners, and black-ish; American Housewife will premiere the following week, on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Keeping in the tradition of its recent season premieres, The Goldbergs — starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, and Jeff Garlin — will kick off its eighth season with a tribute, this time to the adored 1980 film parody Airplane! (watch an exclusive promo above).

"Do you remember our 'Dinner With the Goldbergs' episode? It all took place in a very small area," McLendon-Covey explained during the show's Comic-Con@Home Panel moderated by EW, referring to the season 5 episode where a surprise birthday dinner for eldest child Erica (Orrantia) went off the rails and audiences got to see that this loud, unfiltered, eccentric family doesn't tone it down even when at a restaurant. And those antics will escalate when thousands of miles in the air. "Murray [Garlin] is gonna have some strong feelings about sitting in coach." Adds executive producer Doug Robinson, "The only thing crazier than having dinner with the Goldbergs is taking an airplane ride with the Goldbergs."

Image zoom ABC

While Oct. 21 is the official season premiere for black-ish, the comedy is going animated for a two-part special on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET, focused on the Johnson family and the 2020 election.

ABC previously announced premiere dates for its unscripted series; dramas will be announced soon.

Here's the full comedy premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

8-9 p.m. — The Goldberg (back-to-back episodes)

9-9:30 p.m. — The Conners

9:30-10 p.m. — black-ish

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8:30-9 p.m. — American Housewife

