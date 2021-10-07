Watch the original Wonder Years stars reunite with ABC for a special comedy night
ABC is getting by with a little help from their friends.
Get ready for a Wonder-ful night of comedy.
With ABC's reimagining of The Wonder Years off to a solid start, the network is paying homage to the beloved original series with a special night of its Wednesday comedy block. Next week's episodes of The Goldbergs, The Conners, and Home Economics will all feature guest appearances from original Wonder Years cast members, and EW has your exclusive first look at the lineup with the video above.
The night will kick off with The Goldbergs, featuring Dan Lauria (who played gruff dad Jack Arnold on The Wonder Years) as a neighbor moving out of a spacious house that Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) becomes determined to buy. Later, Lauria's onscreen son Fred Savage will guest star on The Conners, which sees Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) have their wedding day derailed by a tornado headed for Lanford. Finally, Danica McKellar — a.k.a. The Wonder Years' Winnie Cooper — will appear on a new episode of Home Economics, in which Sarah (Caitlin McGee) interviews for a job at her niece's school and Marina (Karla Souza) tries to reconnect with her Mexican roots.
The block will also include a new installment of The Wonder Years, featuring an homage to the original series' theme song "With a Little Help From My Friends" as Dean (Elisha Williams) joins his dad, Bill (Dulé Hill) for band practice on "Take Your Son to Work Day."
"Return to Wonder Wednesday," as ABC has dubbed it, will get underway with The Goldbergs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by The Wonder Years at 8:30 p.m., The Conners at 9:00 p.m., and Home Economics at 9:30 p.m. You can check out the first-look video above.
