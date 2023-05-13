ABC canceled the crime drama after three seasons, EW can confirm. The series, which is based on C. J. Box's novel The Highway and developed by David E. Kelley, followed the detectives played by Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick , respectively, as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Mont., and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.

After keeping fans on their toes about his fate, the season 3 finale surprisingly left room for Beau's return, which Ackles told EW he was up for should the show get renewed. "If there's a contract in place and that's where they tell me to go, then that's where I go," he said at the time. "But I had a great time there and if that was it, and they end up bringing me back for a couple of episodes just to wrap up my story, or if they bring me back full time or they could easily get rid of me in one fell swoop with Jenny going, 'Beau left, went back to Houston, and that's it.' Boom, moving on, season 4. Anything can happen in this industry, and I wouldn't be surprised by any of it. So I'm prepared for whatever they decide to do." Now, it seems fans will never find out what really drove Beau out of Houston.