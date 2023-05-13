ABC cancels Big Sky after 3 seasons and finale that left room for Jensen Ackles' return
Big Sky private investigators Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt have closed their last case.
ABC canceled the crime drama after three seasons, EW can confirm. The series, which is based on C. J. Box's novel The Highway and developed by David E. Kelley, followed the detectives played by Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, respectively, as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Mont., and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.
The show featured the likes of Reba McEntire, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Ryan Phillippe, John Carrol Lynch, and more, and at the end of season 2 introduced Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles as Sheriff Beau Arlen.
After keeping fans on their toes about his fate, the season 3 finale surprisingly left room for Beau's return, which Ackles told EW he was up for should the show get renewed. "If there's a contract in place and that's where they tell me to go, then that's where I go," he said at the time. "But I had a great time there and if that was it, and they end up bringing me back for a couple of episodes just to wrap up my story, or if they bring me back full time or they could easily get rid of me in one fell swoop with Jenny going, 'Beau left, went back to Houston, and that's it.' Boom, moving on, season 4. Anything can happen in this industry, and I wouldn't be surprised by any of it. So I'm prepared for whatever they decide to do." Now, it seems fans will never find out what really drove Beau out of Houston.
Cancellations are never easy, but it's been a rough week for Ackles in particular. The Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters was also canceled at the CW earlier this week. The actor was an executive producer of that series, and he is currently involved in a campaign to save it.
In addition to Big Sky, ABC also canceled The Company You Keep starring Milo Ventimiglia and Hilary Swank vehicle Alaska Daily.
