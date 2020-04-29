ABC sets The Bachelor best-of series for summer

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! premieres this June and will highlight the Bachelor franchise's biggest train wreck moments.

The Bachelor type TV Show network ABC genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Bachelor creator/Bachelor Nation's reigning evil genius Mike Fleiss has been teasing this for a while now on Twitter, rose lovers, and today the news has finally arrived. On Wednesday, ABC announced the June 8 premiere of The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!, a 10-episode retrospective highlighting "the most dramatic episodes ever" from The Bachelor franchise.

From the release:

Each Monday, directly from the Bachelor mansion, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose.

The news comes after production on the latest season of The Bachelorette, which was supposed to premiere on May 18, was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Filming has not yet begun, which has left a hole in ABC's Monday-night schedule through the summer. The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! will likely also fill part of the void left by Bachelor in Paradise, which usually premieres in August.

The special's lineup of most dramatic™ moments was chosen through a combination of fan requests on Twitter and producer picks. It's likely that at least one episode will feature future Bachelorette Clare Crawley, who memorably gave Juan Pablo the what-for at the end The Bachelor season 18.

Here's hoping we also get to look back on the season 3 finale of Bachelor Pad (may it rest in peace), in which Nick kept the money rather than sharing with his partner, Rachel. What Bachelor memories do you want to relive, rose lovers? Post your thoughts below!

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! premieres Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Related content: