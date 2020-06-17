ABC announces new schedule including 'The Bachelorette' return

ABC announced its schedule for the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, including the return of The Bachelorette and the revival of classic game show Supermarket Sweep hosted by Leslie Jones.

As has become commonplace with schedules for next season, there are no premiere dates as most productions are still halted due to the coronavirus pandemic (see the full schedule below). ABC even avoided using the word "fall." Dates will be added once production resumes and the network knows for sure when it can get its shows back on the air.

The schedule otherwise isn't a radical change from the network's usual lineup. But season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, which was delayed from its traditional summer airing, will be airing in-season, which is a switch. Also, Supermarket Sweep, where teams use their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes, is coming to Sunday nights.

There are also two new shows on the lineup: The drama Big Sky from TV veteran David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) starring Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury is a thriller based on the series of books by C.J. Box. Then there's Call Your Mother from showrunner Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) a sitcom about an empty nester mom played by Kyra Sedgwick.

Perhaps the biggest change is what's not here: Modern Family, which recently completed its final season. The Connors will take over its longtime Wednesday night slot.

There’s been some speculation that next season could be the final year for another ABC anchor series, Grey’s Anatomy, as Ellen Pompeo’s contract ends at the end of the show’s 17th season, but the show’s fate has not yet been decided.

New seasons of American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, For Life and mixed-ish will air at some point during the season’s second wave of programming.

The full schedule:

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (NEW SERIES)

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “American Housewife”

9:00 p.m. “The Conners” (NEW DATE/TIME)

9:30 p.m. “Call Your Mother” (NEW SERIES)

10:00 p.m. “Stumptown”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:00 p.m. “20/20” (TWO HOURS)

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (NEW SERIES)

9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (NEW DATE/TIME)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”