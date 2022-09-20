Class dismissed! We drank three rounds with the cast of Abbott Elementary

WALTER: We're in a sweet spot with it. It's very much the people that I know that are my Sicilian people in the Northeast. They are so immersed in it. They revel in it. They talk about their culture and their food and they've got their own words they sprinkle in. The writers have done a great job at doing the right balance there. It's a part of who she is. The names that I use sometimes when I say, "My cousin this," I'll make it specific and pick members of my family. It'll be like, "My aunt Yola. My cousin Annette," and these are real people. That means I'll get really good pastries when I go home.