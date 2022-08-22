Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti)

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Freddye Davy. Taught my middle school advanced English classes. When I talked too much, she had me go in front of the class and teach the subject — and I was good at it! She told me I should be a teacher. Very much like Barbara Howard.

Favorite memory: I was very active through school and high school — they didn't have enough shows so in ninth grade, I decided to direct and produce a production of Godspell. No adults involved at all!

Class superlative: I was voted Most Talkative & Best Dressed.