It's school picture day! See the teachers of Abbott Elementary's old school photos
- TV Show
School picture day can capture adorable memories — or a look you wish you could forget.
While that's not a plot line they've yet to tackle on Abbott Elementary just yet, we have managed to get our hands on throwback school pics of the Abbott teachers. The cast members also rounded up some memories you'd be likely to find in a yearbook, including their favorite teachers, school superlatives, and more.
Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series returns to ABC on Sept. 21, but we're hitting the (year)books to visit some iconic looks from the cast's past. Check out creator and star Quinta Brunson's adorable smile, Chris Perfetti's classic 2000s chain necklace, and Sheryl Lee Ralph's amazing afro, among other unforgettable looks (for fans of Everybody Hates Chris, Tyler James Williams' picture might look a little familiar).
"I'm excited to explore Janine's growth. I'm excited to have some things thrown at her that were thrown at me when I was 25 and single," Brunson previously told EW. "I'm just excited to see these people grow as teachers, which also means watching them grow as individuals outside of the school."
But before that, let's go wayyyyyyy back to school with these throwback pics.
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues)
Favorite teacher: My mom
Favorite school memory: Building boats and then sailing them on the Schuykill River.
Favorite superlative: Best smile
Favorite subject: Art
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard)
Favorite teacher: My dad, Dr. Stanley Ralph. My best and favorite teacher ever.
Favorite school memory: Graduation day!
Class superlative: Most likely to succeed at everything
Favorite subject: Drama
Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill)
Favorite class: My favorite class was AP Bio and I thoroughly enjoyed the five days I was enrolled in it.
Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti)
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Freddye Davy. Taught my middle school advanced English classes. When I talked too much, she had me go in front of the class and teach the subject — and I was good at it! She told me I should be a teacher. Very much like Barbara Howard.
Favorite memory: I was very active through school and high school — they didn't have enough shows so in ninth grade, I decided to direct and produce a production of Godspell. No adults involved at all!
Class superlative: I was voted Most Talkative & Best Dressed.
Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie)
Favorite teacher: Sharon Sacks
Favorite school memory: We had nap time at one point, right? Everything has been downhill since we removed nap time.
Class superlative: Most Likely to Stay on TV
Favorite subject: History
The ABC comedy follows a group of hardworking teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia school.
