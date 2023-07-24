As actors and writers continue to strike in Hollywood, a number of performers have come forward to expose the shockingly low residuals they have earned for hit shows. Now William Stanford Davis of Abbott Elementary has revealed the meager compensation he received for his work on an unnamed show – a paltry three cents.

On Friday, Davis expressed his frustration with the lack of wage increases during his 32-year membership in the Screen Actors Guild. Holding up the checks to the camera, he emphasized the absurdity of the situation. "I showed this to my brother, and he fell over laughing... it ain't f**king funny," he shared.

The veteran actor, who became a series regular on Abbott Elementary last year, voiced his support for the writers and fellow actors on strike. "I'm standing in solidarity with the writers, and we're going to be on strike until we get what we need to make a living," he added.

William Stanford Davis William Stanford Davis | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Davis then shared another check he earned for a mere five cents, further underscoring the difficulty of living on residuals. He lamented that even the cost of postage and paper surpassed these payments. The 71-year-old attributed the strike's objectives to secure fair wages, better residuals, and a share of the subscription revenue, while also asserting resistance against the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

"You see that? Can you believe that? That's [five] cents. The postage, the paper, everything costs more than that," he added. "That's what they think of us as actors. This is why we're on strike for better wages, for better residuals [and] for a piece of the subscription and to not give in to AI."

Davis joins a long list of actors who have shared their low residual checks. Mandy Moore, star of This is Us, recently shared her experiences of receiving "very tiny" checks, some as low as 81 cents. Cast members of "Orange is the New Black" also faced similar struggles, juggling their successful TV roles with other jobs to make a living.

Davis joins a growing chorus of voices calling for change in the industry, seeking improved compensation for actors whose performances contribute to the success of hit shows. His participation in the ongoing strike amplifies the message that actors deserve fair pay for their work.

