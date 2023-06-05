"What may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues," Williams said on Instagram.

In a message celebrating Pride Month, Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams addressed speculation around his sexuality — a practice he warned that can be dangerous for people struggling with their own identities.

"Usually I wouldn't address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me," Williams began a message he posted to his Instagram stories.

Tyler James Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Tyler James Williams | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I'm not gay, but I think the culture of trying to 'find' some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person 'let slip' is very dangerous," the Golden Globe winner continued.

"Overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to 'catch' them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth," he explained. "It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."

The former child actor, who rose to fame on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, went on to state that this kind of speculation also reinforces limiting and "unrealistic" archetypes for straight men.

Adding that he seeks to use his platform to "push against those archetypes," Williams noted, "Being straight doesn't look one way. Being gay doesn't look one way."

"And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues," he wrote. "I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message."

Last October, Heartstopper star Kit Connor came out as bi on Twitter after he felt forced to by fans of the show.

"Back for a minute. I'm bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself," Connor wrote at the time. "I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

Williams concluded his message by wishing "Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals."

"I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month," Williams wrote. "As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves."

