Watch the Abbott Elementary teachers try to figure out why their desks are covered with shoeprints

There's a mystery afoot in Abbott Elementary.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday night's episode, Janine (show creator Quinta Brunson) gets the teacher's lounge buzzing when she reveals she found shoeprints on her desk. And it turns out she's not the only one.

Sorry to disappoint Jacob (Chris Perfetti), but ghosts are not the cause of the unwelcome scuff marks. In the episode written by Morgan Murphy and directed by Melissa Kosar, the school has become afflicted by a new TikTok trend called "desking," and it's up to the teachers to come together and put an end to it.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Desking” The cast of 'Abbott Elementary' work to end an internet trend called 'desking.' | Credit: Temma Hankin/ABC

While Perfetti jokes to EW that his character "Jacob thinks that every episode is big for him," he teases that viewers do "meet somebody very important to Jacob" in the episode, and that the jabbering history teacher "takes the helm in a way that I guess we haven't seen before."

Plus "two of the funniest moments for me in the season both happen in this episode," says Perfetti. "There's a bit of physical comedy sort of brilliantly executed by the genius that is Quinta that — I probably shouldn't admit to this — but I have taped on my phone when we turned around and shot just her, and it's something I reference quite often."

Abbott Elementary airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch the full exclusive clip of the latest episode above.

