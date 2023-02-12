Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph kicked off Super Bowl 2023 singing the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Her mane on point with a dramatic sleeve moment in tact, Ralph looked like she was having the time of her life belting out the tune, written by James Weldon Johnson and his brother J. Rosamond Johnson in 1900.

Sheryl Lee Ralph sings 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Super Bowl 2023

As Ralph pointed out on Twitter, she sang the song on the 123rd anniversary of the song first being publicly performed on Feb. 12, 1900. The NAACP began promoting "Life Every Voice and Sing" as the "Black national anthem" in 1917, officially adopting it as such two years later. In 2021, Rep. Jim Clyburn proposed a bill to make the song the "national hymn" of America.

Ralph famously busted out her pipes at the 2022 Emmy Awards when she won for her performance on Abbott Elementary. The acclaimed sitcom, set in Philadelphia, has typically overzealous fans of the Eagles, who are playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII.

Check out Ralph's stirring rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" below: