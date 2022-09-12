Add the kooky Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer to the syllabus before class resumes this fall

The teachers at Abbott are in for another chaotic school year.

ABC released a new full-length trailer for Abbott Elementary season 2, teasing more wide-eyed optimism from second grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and kooky Avaisms from Principal Coleman (Janelle James) ahead of the Emmy-winning sitcom's return on Sept. 21.

When class resumes next week, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) must contend with the addition of 10 pupils to her classroom since not enough enrollees could make up a full third grade class, much to her trepidation and stress (as seen below).

Elsewhere, eccentric janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis, upped to a series regular this season) helps Gregory (Tyler James Williams) become a more commanding figure in the classroom, much to the confusion of the regal Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

"We spent a lot of the first season building up what this show is capable of," creator, star, and executive producer Brunson previously told EW (virtually) at Comic-Con. "Showing you guys through our 13 episodes what it was that we could do, making you fall in love with these characters. Now you are in love with them, so we get to have some real fun."

She teased of the sophomore season, "Some good old-fashioned, I keep it calling it Friends-type, Fresh Prince of Bel Air-type fun. We've done all the building. Now we just get to have these fun bottle episodes that sometimes teach you a lot about the world and sometimes you don't learn about the world at all. You're just having fun with these characters."

The runaway hit is nominated for seven awards at tonight's Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series and various acting nods for stars Brunson, Williams, James, and Ralph. Ahead of the ceremony, the sitcom picked up a win for Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Abbott Elementary above. Catch the cast at the Emmys on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

