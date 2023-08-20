Amazon Prime Video had ordered a shortened second and final season of the series in April but recently reversed its decision.

Abbi Jacobson calls Amazon 'cowardly' for blaming A League of Their Own cancellation on strikes

Amazon used to be Abbi Jacobson's playground. But after Prime Video canceled plans for a shortened second and final season of A League of Their Own and then blamed it on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show's co-creator is not playing around anymore.

Jacobson has called out Amazon for their "bulls---" and "cowardly" reasons for ending the critically acclaimed dramedy based on the 1992 film of the same name.

A League of Their Own Abbi Jacobson on 'A League of Their Own' | Credit: Nicola Goode/Prime Video



"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much," Jacobson wrote on Instagram. "What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today."

Representatives for Amazon confirmed to EW that it dropped the previous season 2 order due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

But Jacobson knows a thing or two about baseball, and essentially has said it takes more than two strikes before you're out of the game.

"To blame this cancellation on the strike (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections, and working conditions, etc…) is bulls--- and cowardly," the Broad City star and co-creator continued. "But this post isn't about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today."

Created by Jacobson and Will Graham, A League of Their Own premiered in August 2022, expanding on the Penny Marshall movie about an all-women's baseball league living during World War II, and delving deeper into themes she only briefly alluded to, such as race and sexuality.

Jacobson concluded her Instagram post by expressing how "lucky" she was to make a "special show" with "so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew."

"A show I'm so proud of," she wrote. "Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching."

