"I love the man to death," Paul said of Cranston, "He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

Breaking dads: Aaron Paul asked Bryan Cranston to be the godfather to his new baby

Aaron Paul, new father and old acting pro, popped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss a couple of his current projects, including a bouncing baby boy.

"His name is Ryden and I love him," Paul told Fallon, adding that he's "exhausted." On the new season of Better Call Saul, the Emmy-winner is reuniting with his former Breaking Bad co-star and best friend Bryan Cranston, whom Paul asked to play a special part in little Ryden's life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston attend the after party for the World Premiere of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" at Baltaire Restaurant on October 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Paul told Fallon, joking that Cranston declined the offer. "No, he's very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

Paul announced the birth of his second child, after four-year-old daughter Story Annabelle, on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing Ryden's full name with a couple adorable photos.

"My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul," he wrote. "So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it's time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly,"

Story is adjusting well to the new baby, as Paul told Fallon she "can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him. It's her doll."

As for revisiting Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul, the spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, Paul is surprised he's even able to talk about it (the news of the duo reprising their iconic roles dropped a few weeks ago), but it felt just like old times.

"It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again, you know?" Paul admits, "It was strange, it was a lot of the same crew from Breaking Bad working on Better Call Saul, so it was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico."

