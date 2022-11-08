The musician and former child star plays a fictionalized version of himself in Group, set to explore mental health advocacy.

Aaron Carter's final project will be a role in the pilot of a sitcom centered on mental health.

The musician, who was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, wrapped filming last month on a pilot for Group, an indie sitcom set in group therapy and centered on mental health advocacy. Director and writer Brian Farmer said production received blessing from Carter's management to move forward and intend to complete the project in his honor.

The pilot is in post-production and will be shopped around to networks.

"I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday," Farmer told Deadline. "Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I'll forever cherish that."

Aaron Carter Hand Print Ceremony Aaron Carter | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Farmer remembered Carter as a "kind soul and a pleasure to work with," adding, "He will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

A rep for Carter didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the posthumous project.

Carter — who was vocal about his mental health struggles and various diagnoses, including schizophrenia and anxiety — was set to play a fictionalized version of himself. The cast also includes Olive Chiacchia, Freaks and Geeks' Samm Levine, Ari Stidham, Ashley Brinkman, Kevin Clayette, Abdoulaye NGom, and Anne Judson-Yager, according to the sitcom's IMDb.

Chiacchia, who plays Carter's love interest, mourned the loss of her costar following the news of his death. The actress shared a series of behind the scenes photos with Carter on set on Instagram and remembered his talent and loving persona.

"Aaron, this isn't how or why I wanted to post these photos," Chiacchia wrote. "I was waiting until the release of the pilot. I had the pleasure of playing your love interest in Group, and you were truly the most loving, professional, kind, and talented performer I've worked with. I wish the world saw you the way I do, and saw your side of the story. Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light."

"My heart goes out to your family, loved ones, Melanie, and your son," she said.

