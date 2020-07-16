Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Oscar Isaac, more want to help you stay Calm while watching HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a new type of show from the creators of the Calm app, one that will lead them into the Health and Wellness space.

Through a mix of scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music, astounding footage, and iconic voices narrating, the show hopes to both calm viewers' bodies and soothe their minds.

The project is based on the Calm app's successful line of Sleep Stories, bedtime stories for adults. To produce the show, the creative team behind the app paired with Nutopia, the team behind One Strange Rock on Nat Geo.

“With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and A World of Calm is here to help,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max, in a statement announcing the new show.

After acknowledging that his company has now "evolved far beyond" what started as just a meditation app, Calm co-founder and co-CEO Michael Acton Smith added, “We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times.”

While a premiere date has not yet been announced, HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes of A World of Calm.

