Kate Mara, Nick Robinson are A Teacher and student caught in an affair in FX series trailer

The first trailer for FX's limited series A Teacher has arrived, starring Kate Mara and Robinson as a high school teacher and student who enter into an illicit relationship. The series explores the complexities and consequences that ensue as Claire (Mara), the newest teacher at her school, discovers an unexpected connection with her student Eric (Robinson). Together, the two find an escape from their mundane lives, but their relationship accelerates faster than anticipated, causing permanent damage that becomes impossible to ignore.