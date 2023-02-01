The actor co-stars with Guy Pearce in the limited series about two operatives, one of whom becomes the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.

Damian Lewis is returning to TV after his 2021 departure from the hit show Billions.

The actor now stars in A Spy Among Friends with Guy Pearce, and EW has an exclusive look at the historical drama's new trailer.

Based on author Ben Macintyre's New York Times best-seller, the six-episode miniseries, coming to MGM+ on March 12, features Lewis and Pearce as Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. After his betrayal is uncovered at the height of the Cold War, Kim becomes the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.

"The irony is even though you've managed to hide your real self for all these years, I know you all the better for it now," Lewis' Nicholas tells Kim in a confrontation in the trailer. "You're a man on the brink."

Lewis headlined Showtime's Billions for five seasons as Bobby Axelrod, starting in 2016. His last episode, the season 5 finale in 2021, came as a shock to audiences, but series co-creator Brian Koppelman told EW at the time that his exit had been in the works starting three years before.

The actor's leave also followed the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory, who died from cancer in April 2021.

"He expressed the thought that in all likelihood he would want to be spending more time with his family and really be more in England at the end of a certain period of time, and could we start planning Axe's departure from being a regular on the show," Koppelman said.

"Knowing the conditions in which he performed, traveling back and forth to England for years to be with his family, it's impossible to imagine just how hard and focused that guy worked," he added.

A Spy Among Friends - Limited Series Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in 'A Spy Among Friends' | Credit: Sam Taylor/MGM +

A Spy Among Friends is Lewis' first big gig following Billions. The limited series also stars Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Lewis' fellow Billions alum Stephen Kunken, and Adrian Edmondson (Back to Life).

The miniseries premieres March 12 on MGM+. Watch the trailer above.

