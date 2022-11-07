"I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right," creator DJ Nash says.

A Million Little Things will end with season 5

ABC announced on Monday that the upcoming fifth season of A Million Little Things will be its last.

"I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right," creator DJ Nash said in a statement. "When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of 'Millionaires' who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain, and ultimately their true grit."

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS The cast of 'A Million Little Things.' | Credit: Robert Trachtenberg/ABC

Nash continued, "I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. Terrence and I can't wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season."

A Million Little Things follows a tight-knit group of friends who decide to pursue more fulfilling lives after one member of their group dies by suicide. The large ensemble cast includes David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, and James Roday Rodriguez.

The cast members even recorded a video message addressed to the show's fans, whom they affectionately call "Millionaires," explaining that "now feels like the right time to say goodbye."

A Million Little Things season 5 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: