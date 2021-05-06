A Little Late With Lilly Singh ending after 2 seasons

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is ending after this season, as host Lilly Singh moves on to Netflix and NBCUniversal.

EW has confirmed that the comedian's late night series is ending after only two seasons, and NBC is moving away from original talk programming in that 1:30 a.m. time slot. The last episode of A Little Late With Lilly Singh will air on Thursday, June 3. "To the Late with Lilly crew, I'm so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night," Singh said in a statement she posted on Instagram. "We've given 21 people their late night debut this season! That's pretty incredible and it's been a true honour."

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lilly Singh | Credit: Scott Angelheart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meanwhile Singh also announced that she is starring in and developing a new comedy project at Netflix that will be executive produced by Kenya Barris, and she has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop unscripted projects for the studio.

"I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show," she wrote. "I'm excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way."

UTAS President Toby Gorman said in a statement, "We are thrilled to bring even more laughter to Universal Television Alternative Studio by partnering with Lilly Singh. Time and time again, Lilly has proven herself as a creative visionary and storyteller who captivates and engages audiences. We look forward to seeing what exciting projects come to life for everyone to enjoy."

Singh made history when she took over Carson Daly's 1:35 a.m. slot in 2019 as the proudly bisexual Indian-Canadian YouTube star was the only woman hosting a network late-night show, and the second woman of color to host a network late-night show after Wanda Sykes broke that glass ceiling with her Fox program 10 years back.

