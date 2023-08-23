Will Graham shared a long note addressing the cancellation of his and Abbi Jacobson’s baseball series, after Amazon reversed plans for a second season.

A League of Their Own co-creator Will Graham is stepping up to the plate, thanking the show's fans for their support after Amazon reversed plans for a second season.

Graham co-created the show with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, telling a thoughtful, queer-focused new story inspired by Penny Marshall's beloved 1992 film. Prime Video had previously announced plans for a shortened, four-episode second season, but on Friday, the streaming service reversed the decision, meaning that the show is effectively canceled.

In a lengthy message posted to social media on Wednesday, Graham explained that he learned about the cancellation at the same time viewers did on Friday. He added that he hopes the show will find a new home, given its passionate built-in fanbase and critical acclaim.

"We are still fighting for League," Graham wrote. "But whether we win or lose this one, I'm so proud."

Like Marshall's film, A League of Their Own centers on a group of women who fought to play professional baseball at the height of World War II. But the show also drew fans for its thoughtful explorations of sexuality and race — topics that were only hinted at in the film. Graham went on to thank the show's LGBT fanbase in particular, adding, "Please kind to yourselves."

"We've heard from so many different kinds of people around the world who are watching League," he wrote. "But, in a time when all queer people are personally and politically under attack across the country and HRC [Human Rights Campaign] has declared a 'state of emergency,' my biggest fear is that the many queer fans of League will take this reversal as one more invalidation, one more blow, one more effect of the general politicization of our identities. Most of us grew up feeling invisible, and as we gain strength, the predictable backlash forces are trying their hardest to get us to go back underground."

In addition to Jacobson, A League of Their Own also stars D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant.

