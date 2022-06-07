The Rockford Peaches are back in a new teaser for the Amazon Prime Video series.

Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams step up to the plate in first A League of Their Own trailer

It's a whole new ballgame.

Earlier this summer EW shared the first look at the A League of Their Own series, the long-anticipated TV reboot of Penny Marshall's beloved 1992 film. Now the show is finally ready to step up to the plate, with Amazon Prime Video releasing a teaser trailer and announcing a premiere date of Aug. 12.

Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) co-created the new series, which is loosely based on the iconic film of the same name. Like the movie, the show will focus on a ragtag crew of women who fight to play professional baseball at the height of World War II, and the show's ensemble cast includes Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbeimsola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgardo, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

Nick Offerman is also on board as the male coach of the Rockford Peaches — the same real-life team from Marshall's film.

Graham and Jacobson previously told EW that they're lifelong fans of the movie, and their goal was to capture the same spirit as the original, while also exploring some of the era's untold stories — especially around race and sexuality.

"We both loved the movie," Graham said. "We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time — but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."

Watch the teaser trailer above.

