What's up with A League of Their Own season 2?

Amazon's A League of Their Own TV show might be stepping up to the plate one last time.

It's been six months since Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson's baseball series debuted, adapted from the beloved 1992 Penny Marshall film about the women who fought to play professional baseball at the height of World War II. But despite fan and critical acclaim, there's been no news about a potential second season.

Now, new reports suggest that A League of Their Own has been renewed for a second and final season — although co-creator Graham cautions that it's far from a done deal.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is moving forward with a shortened second season that will run for four episodes, down from the first season's eight. It's reportedly being billed as a "limited series" and will wrap up the show.

Amazon had no comment when EW reached out.

Graham co-created the show with Jacobson, and on Twitter, he wrote that the renewal news "isn't official." He told fans, "So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment," he added. "People are listening."

When the show premiered in August 2022, it quickly won over critics and fans, particularly for its thoughtful exploration of race and sexuality (themes that were only briefly alluded to in the film). Since then, the show's devoted fanbase has taken over social media with calls for renewal. Per THR, it's been months of negotiation between Amazon and series producer Sony Pictures Television, and Jacobson and Graham (who also created current Amazon hit Daisy Jones and the Six) pushed hard for a renewal.

Like the film, A League of Their Own centers on female baseball players in Rockford, Ill., many of whom play for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team the Rockford Peaches. Jacobson stars alongside D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. Original film cast member Rosie O'Donnell also made a cameo in the show.

"[Abbi and I] both loved the movie," Graham previously told EW. "We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time — but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."

