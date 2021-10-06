Hallmark is getting a little Desperate this holiday season.

Allow us to explain: A new movie from the channel will feature a mini-reunion for a key couple from Desperate Housewives, the network announced Wednesday.

James Denton and Teri Hatcher are set to headline A Kiss Before Christmas, which will premiere later this season. In this Yuletide movie, Denton plays a real estate development executive named Ethan, a married father with two teenagers. After losing a promotion on Christmas Eve, he decides that nice guys really do finish last and wishes that his life had gone differently. With the help of some Christmas magic, he wakes up the next morning to discover that he's CEO of his company. The problem? He's no longer with his wife, Joyce (Hatcher), and doesn't have two teens. "Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves — he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them... and he only has until Christmas Day," the logline concludes.

Desperate Housewives 'Desperate Housewives' alums James Denton and Teri Hatcher | Credit: Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Denton also serves as an executive producer of the movie, which is being billed as the first onscreen reunion of cast members from ABC's Emmy-winning comedy-drama, which ran from 2004 to 2012. (A half-dozen stars from the show reconvened via Zoom to reminisce on the benefit talk show Stars in the House last year.)

"From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique," Denton said in a statement. "I had no idea that we'd be lucky enough to get Teri. We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion."

"And since we're on Hallmark, I don't have to worry about getting shot at the end," he quipped.

"Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life," Hatcher said in a statement. "The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It's amazing to be back together. It's just like old times. You won't want to miss it."

Denton has a strong Hallmark Channel connection, as he stars on the series Good Witch. Hatcher's most recent credits include the 2019 comedy film Madness in the Method and recurring roles on Supergirl in 2017 and The Odd Couple in 2016 and 2017.

Hallmark is planning another dominant holiday season with 41 new movies set to premiere across the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and the Hallmark streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.

