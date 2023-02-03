An A.I. version of Seinfeld exists and — yada yada yada — it's extremely bizarre

The show about nothing finally has its own spinoff… and it's truly something that only a machine could've predicted.

Nothing, Forever is an absurd, never-ending Seinfeld-inspired TV show created entirely by artificial intelligence that airs 24 hours a day on Twitch. And yes, it is just as weirdly wonderful as you think it is.

"Nothing, Forever is a show about nothing, that happens forever. Kinda like popular sitcoms of the past, except that it never stops. Nothing, Forever is always on, runs 365 days of the year, and delivers new content every minute," a statement on its site reads. "Everything you see, hear, or experience (with the exception of the artwork and laugh track) is always brand new content, generated via machine learning and AI algorithms."

AI Seinfeld Larry performing stand-up in 'Nothing, Forever.' | Credit: Watch Me Forever/Twitch

Since it began streaming on Dec. 14, Nothing, Forever has built up a dedicated cult following, with over nine thousand people watching when we last tuned in. Drawing inspiration from its proverbial predecessor, the show centers around four friends — Larry, Yvonne, Fred, and Kakler — who all frequently gather in Larry's apartment to vent about the strange new thing that they've experienced in the outside world.

Okay, strange is a bit of an understatement. In one segment, Yvonne reveals that she believes aliens are running the local fish market. Fred and Larry, intrigued, decide that they will get to the bottom of this close encounter and pledge to visit the market. As Larry ponders over what the pair will discover, the scene abruptly ends and the fish market is never discussed again.

Nothing, Forever also addresses topics that simply did not exist when Seinfeld, which aired from 1989 to 1998, was in production. In one segment, Larry talks about his desire to start a podcast — something Jerry would've likely been vehemently against — called the My Big Fat Larry Show. In another, he and Yvonne feel weirdly sentient as they robotically discuss the "surreal" COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of quarantining and staying safe.

In between segments, Nothing, Forever also scrolls through a pixelated TV guide, revealing the most incredible auto-generated television show titles including Bob Hands, Bugs Bunny and Friends, and, a personal favorite, Speed Baywatch.

In true Seinfeld fashion, Larry also performs his own, albeit extremely discordant, stand-up comedy too. Listen, a robot being tasked with writing jokes is a recipe for failure, but that's kind of what makes it so great. During one routine, Larry recounts meeting — and then having an entire conversation with — a jet-setting pug wearing sunglasses. The pug's least favorite place to travel? "The vet," Larry jokes. "But hey, we've all been there!" After a long beat, the laugh track kicks in.

In another, Larry ends his stand-up by simply remarking, "Leaves the stage to wild applause. Throws fist pump in the air." Which is exactly how I will be leaving any and all social interactions going forward.

