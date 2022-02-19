A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer reveals the final prank she played on Matthew Goode

A Discovery of Witches (TV series)

And what better way to say it than with a dance? Fans of the series, adapted from Deborah Harkness' All Souls Trilogy, will fondly recall Diana and Matthew's dance at his ancestral home of Sept Tours in season one. A sexy tango that Matthew Goode bemoaned having to spend hours learning choreography for.

Magic so often relies on circles, whether it's the patterns of the knots Diana ties as a witch or the symbology of the ouroboros in alchemy. It's fitting then that the series' final moment — and the final scene they shot — was one last romantic dance between Matthew and Diana.

Until Teresa Palmer had other ideas. The entire cast and Goode in particular had a reputation for pranking each other on set across three seasons. So Palmer decided to have the last laugh.

"Oh my gosh, you have no idea what we sprung on Matthew," she laughs when we ask what it was like bringing the series to close with that full circle moment. "I don't think Matthew is going to let them release it. We started filming it and then what they would do is yell out 'Playback' and then turn the music on, and Matthew and I would start our dance. Instead of romantic music, they turned on 'in the club' or something. All of us were in on this joke, but we didn't tell Matthew. We turned it into a dance party and started all dancing as if we're in the club instead of doing a dance with Matthew. He was just like, 'Oh god' and walked off and had a big old giggle and that was the very last shot in the entire show."

But it wasn't all silly moments. The end of the series was very intense, with Diana rescuing Matthew from his tortuous imprisonment by Benjamin (Jacob Ifan), vanquishing Satu (Malin Buska), and facing down the Congregation to dissolve the Covenant.

We caught up with Palmer in between diaper duty to talk bringing motherhood to Diana's story, finding Diana's power, and what it was like saying goodbye to this character who she's spent the last several years with.

A Discovery of Witches Credit: Des Willie/AMCN/SkyUK

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was it like bringing this series to a close? What was the hardest part of Diana to say goodbye to?

TERESA PALMER: I keep falling back on the word bittersweet because there was a sweetness to it. I felt so proud of where Diana landed at the end of this series. Everything came to this organic closure, and it felt like the right time to move on from her. I was so proud of her journey and her evolution as a character. But then, of course, the bitter part of it was saying goodbye to these wonderful people who have become our family for three years.

Was there anything you were happy to say goodbye to?

Um, season 2. That was the one where I was like, "Phew, thank god, goodbye corset." I love that it was such a novelty at the beginning. When I started, it was incredibly glamorous and I loved all the dresses. But then by the end of the season, eight months on, I found everything so heavy and my shoulders hurt and trying to pop out my breast to breastfeed quickly was always such a nightmare. My baby was not patient, and then, she'd pull the beads off. That was a challenging season. But with season 3, I have to say wearing the fake belly sucked. It's heavy. It's really life-like, so it's quite sticky. It was sweaty and it rubbed on my upper legs all the time. It was cumbersome. I was like, "I really feel like I'm nine months pregnant wearing this thing and I don't even get the baby out of it in the end." I was happy to get rid of the fake baby bump, but then that turned into a real baby bump halfway through the season. I was like, "Oh my goodness. I called this pregnancy into my life."

I was going to ask if the bump was real or not because I know you did just recently have another baby.

The last two episodes you'll see that Diana's face has blossomed a little bit more. It should have been the other way around. Diana was pregnant in the beginning of the season, and I had this thinner face and then all of a sudden at the end of the season, when I've already given birth, I'm blossoming back out again. But I kept saying it's a beautiful reflection of a real postpartum body. So that's great.

Well, motherhood is a very important part of your life. So, what was it like bringing pregnancy and motherhood into Diana's journey?

I loved it naturally. I felt the most familiar I've ever felt in Diana's body. It's that first transition into motherhood, which is scary and overwhelming and exciting and the anticipation is high. Yet, here's a woman — not only is it her first foray into motherhood — she's also given birth to two at the same time. She's also navigating all the insane challenges in her life. Otherworldly challenges. She's dealing with being the most powerful witch in the world. There's a lot going on for her. It's not just new mama basking in the glow of new parenthood. There's just so much going on. I got to fold in what I know from my experiences of being a mum and that first time giddiness that you have, and then, still have to play the side of her which is battling these intense forces of evil and bringing a sense of justice to things. It's an intricate dance.

The Book of Life, which is the source material for season 3, feels the most complex and hefty of the books, thereby necessitating a lot of condensing. Was there anything from the book you mourned the loss of onscreen?

I was trying to fight for the ghosts. I really was interested in the book to see the beyond world and how they're guiding us. We nodded to some of that, but that was one of my favorite parts of that book is seeing Em in that way. And how she's moved on to that afterlife and the way that she's able to guide — and Philippe. When you're making an adaptation, you just realize that it comes with the territory. You're going to have to kill some darlings.

The finale is divided into these two parts — this very dark, action-heavy first half and then the more cerebral, diplomatic second half. For that first part, what was the most intense part of that?

I was so excited that Diana gets to have that final confrontation with Satu. I love working with Malin. We got to work together a lot in the first season. And to come back together for her and I to have that moment of closure. She's so fierce in that role. But then, to see the showdown of these two incredibly powerful witches, the light and the dark, I thought that was [incredible]. We shot on stage for about a week and a half in this incredible set they built. I was terribly morning sick. I kept thinking I was going to throw up because I was about eight or nine weeks pregnant when we shot that whole end sequence. It was right at the pivotal moments in your early pregnancy where you feel horrendous. So I'm navigating not fitting into any of the clothes, it was really dusty, and then I was learning all my knots, the proper choreography that I had to do. So, I would go home every night and I'd practice my knots. But it was Diana's moment to shine. She'd been working up to this the entire show. She's been working up to finally having her tenth knot. It was a great couple of weeks, but really hard. I didn't make it easier on myself because I was pregnant.

Now that the show is done, what do you hope viewers take away from the series?

I just hope that it brought them some joy and that it was a fun, escapist experience delving into this fantasy romance. What I take away from it is the importance of being as truthful to who you are despite any outside judgments. Leaning into your most authentic self, whoever that unique individual of you is. Show up for that because that is the thing that makes you special. For so long Diana was running away from that. Finally, she just dove headfirst into all the many beautiful, complex, vulnerable parts of herself, and she comes full circle and she's sitting in her truth, which is really lovely. I hope that people find that that messaging resonates. I hear that it was healing for people. It was escapism from what's been a really challenging period of time in our lives. People talked about disappearing into the story, into Diana and Matthew's love and being reinvigorated by that passion and that commitment to each other. Anything that lifts a weight off people's shoulders during this time makes me feel happy.

Deborah Harkness has published Marcus' story in Time's Convert and has more books she's writing. If they were to turn any of those into a story, would you return?

One million percent. I talk to Deb about it all the time, like, "How can we make this happen, Deb?"

